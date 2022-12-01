Helping tech marketers across Germany

With more than 3 million first party opt-in subscribers, our real data can connect you to real people with real results.

Welcome to Foundry

We’re an organization that generates and innovates with data, to drive demand for technology marketers everywhere.

What’s new at Foundry

Foundry launches contact-level B2B intent data for tech marketers globally. Learn more about the release of Foundry Intent.

Using insights like the ones found within Foundry Intent, we’ve mapped the buyer journey across 4 stages. See how intent signals align at each stage.

IntentBot delivers real-time competitive insights on the spot. See for yourself now.

Featured on our established editorial sites

Confidently position your brand to relevant buyers alongside high-trafficked content on our reputable editorial sites, with exclusive, consistent placement that champions your brand every time.

 

Media

We help technology marketers and agencies drive awareness and achieve their objectives by engineering the right combination of media solutions – whether that involves advertising, demand generation, content, research or events. Our model is based on data that’s generated, with full consent, from within our ecosystem. And because outcomes speak volumes, we measure ourselves on results.

Martech

Our software and martech solutions include a best-in-class Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, intent data platform, Data-as-a-Service and email marketing platform built for B2B. The tools provide technology companies with buyer insight and intelligent foresight. They fuel demand generation, fill pipelines, and drive return on investment, helping technology marketers all over the world achieve their ambitions.

 

Data

With our high-quality first party data, we offer a broad coverage of your potential target groups in different industries and company sizes. In addition, we provide insights into the usage and interest behavior of your target accounts.

Events

Confidence in our brand and reputation make our events a real destination for users and suppliers of technology products. We create an environment where IT professionals and decision makers from reputable companies can connect, learn and build relationships.

100+

Events
3000+

Participating decision-makers
30%

Growth per year
Publisher’s data, 2021

Sponsor an event

Connect with high level decision makers

Build loyalty and credibility by leveraging our trusted brands

Elevate your brand adjacent to contextual and meaningful content and dialogue

Research Services

With technology and innovation cycles becoming ever shorter, it is essential for companies to stay up to date with current trends and market developments.

In this context, Foundry Research Services has been offering customized market research solutions for many years.

Multi-client studies

Led by our editorial team, for a multitude of partners, who can create content from questionnaire design to analyzing individual key findings.

Custom studies

On behalf of individual partners on a specific topic or within a dedicated target group. With the voices of hundreds of IT decision-makers, we provide concrete insights and specific answers to our partners’ questions.

About Us

At Foundry,* we’ve been at the forefront of the technology sphere since 1964. We’re proud to be an authority in the tech industry, reaching audiences all over the world.

We’re part of a vibrant community of technology buyers, and when we interact with them, we learn about them. Thanks to intent data, we understand our audiences like no one else – and as a result, we’re able to create the media and software solutions that help technology vendors guide decisions.

*an IDG, Inc. company

Our Responsibility

We’re passionate about the fact that technology can be a force for good. Leveraged wisely, it can have a hugely positive influence—and to this end we’re driving progress in a number of areas, including diversity and inclusion, tech accessibility, and women in leadership.

Work Here

Our continued success depends on the creativity and drive of our employees. That’s why we are dedicated to making a career at Foundry an exciting and rewarding experience.

